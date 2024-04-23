First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $11.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 4.81%. On average, analysts expect First Northwest Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Northwest Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $100.44 million, a PE ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 0.77. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $16.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised First Northwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered First Northwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Terry A. Anderson sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $48,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,677 shares in the company, valued at $262,162.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 2,099 shares of company stock worth $33,020 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

