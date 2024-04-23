OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,641,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,326,000 after buying an additional 1,587,869 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $9,441,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,110,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,888,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,836,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,117,000 after purchasing an additional 289,503 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PGX stock opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

