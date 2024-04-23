First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:FCAL traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $49.14. 20,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.37 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average is $49.03. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $51.97.
About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
