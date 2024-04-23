Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,469 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,660. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on GNRC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,170,948.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.