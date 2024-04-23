Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Lowered to $252.00 at TD Cowen

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $261.00 to $252.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.55% from the stock’s previous close.

TRV has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.47.

NYSE TRV traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $214.37. 355,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.48. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total transaction of $533,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,490,710.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.02, for a total value of $633,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,409.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total transaction of $533,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,490,710.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,734 shares of company stock valued at $14,637,364 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

