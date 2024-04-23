Hasbro (HAS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect Hasbro to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hasbro to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hasbro Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $55.90 on Tuesday. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.49 and a 200-day moving average of $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -26.12%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Hasbro from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hasbro

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

