Hasbro (HAS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect Hasbro to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hasbro to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Hasbro Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ:HAS opened at $55.90 on Tuesday. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.49 and a 200-day moving average of $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13.
Hasbro Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Hasbro from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.80.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hasbro
Hasbro Company Profile
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hasbro
- What is a Special Dividend?
- It’s Time to Buy Into the Super Micro Computer Stock Implosion
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Merger or Not, Albertson’s Companies is a Good Buy
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be So
Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.