Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $12.07 Million Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $12,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE:SNA traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.03. 91,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,973. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $247.68 and a one year high of $298.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snap-on

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $874,243.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,213,456.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,368 shares of company stock worth $13,399,449 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.