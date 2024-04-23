Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Virgin Galactic Call Options (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 23,823 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 63% compared to the typical daily volume of 14,651 call options.
Several equities analysts recently commented on SPCE shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Virgin Galactic from $1.75 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.30.
SPCE traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.89. The company had a trading volume of 42,301,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,005,721. The company has a market cap of $355.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.03. Virgin Galactic has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $6.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82.
Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 102.01% and a negative net margin of 7,387.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.
