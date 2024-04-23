Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 10,030 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,030 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Humana were worth $11,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 35.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,409,000 after purchasing an additional 402,559 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 39.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 681,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,743,000 after purchasing an additional 192,546 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 814.5% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 181,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,448,000 after purchasing an additional 161,909 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 2,659.2% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 152,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,369,000 after purchasing an additional 147,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 32,648.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 134,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,619,000 after purchasing an additional 134,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM traded up $1.85 on Tuesday, reaching $327.15. The company had a trading volume of 562,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,769. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.23 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $330.09 and its 200 day moving average is $399.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $454.63.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

