Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 73.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,412.7% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 116,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,708,000 after buying an additional 109,205 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3,361.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 265.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QQQM traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.93. 768,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,465. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $127.47 and a 52 week high of $184.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.3454 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

