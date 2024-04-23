Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 89.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $542.40. 120,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,325. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $545.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $532.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $430.03 and a one year high of $565.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.58.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

