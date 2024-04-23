iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Position Trimmed by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,520 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.3% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,370,000 after acquiring an additional 110,360 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 64,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 396,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,562,000 after purchasing an additional 36,874 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $113.69 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $119.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.09.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.