iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,680 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $9,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,959,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,501 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,674,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,995,000 after acquiring an additional 712,205 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,553,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 840,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,791,000 after acquiring an additional 427,981 shares during the period. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7,095.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 302,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,373,000 after acquiring an additional 297,879 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.81.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2559 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

