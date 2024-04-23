Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $437.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.18 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 23.33%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.
Cadence Bank Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of CADE stock opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Cadence Bank Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.
About Cadence Bank
Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.
