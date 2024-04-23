Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,086,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $643,015,000 after purchasing an additional 712,048 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 8.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,455,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $486,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,150 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,628,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $459,148,000 after purchasing an additional 921,537 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Williams Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,301,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $380,748,000 after acquiring an additional 68,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Williams Companies by 35.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,553,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.22.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:WMB opened at $38.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.76. The company has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $39.76.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

