Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,148,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,114 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Acadia Healthcare worth $89,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 7.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ACHC. Mizuho upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stephens raised Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $70.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.71.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $188,114.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,258.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.