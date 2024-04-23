L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stake Lowered by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,507,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,684,000 after acquiring an additional 47,691 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,041,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,049,000 after purchasing an additional 82,423 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,570,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,480,000 after purchasing an additional 68,545 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,459,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,187,000 after purchasing an additional 193,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 22.5% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,481,000 after purchasing an additional 266,468 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $208.14 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $218.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.64.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,654,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,346.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,654,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

