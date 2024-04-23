Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 41,200 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,200 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPE. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 29,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 225,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 72,325 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 639,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

HPE stock opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average is $16.40.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

HPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

