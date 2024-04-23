Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 438 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. CoStar Group makes up about 0.5% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 69,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 37,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CSGP shares. BTIG Research started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.19. 1,647,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,059. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $100.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.01 and a quick ratio of 12.01.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

