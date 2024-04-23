Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 27,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 13,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Onto Innovation

In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total transaction of $7,019,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,324,136.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $477,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,773.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total transaction of $7,019,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,492 shares in the company, valued at $41,324,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,170 shares of company stock valued at $8,266,955 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Stock Up 2.9 %

ONTO traded up $4.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.71. The company had a trading volume of 226,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,109. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.40 and a 52 week high of $199.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.41 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.07.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.06 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.60.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

