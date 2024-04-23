Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 4,420 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 455.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.36.

VICI Properties Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,629,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,150,865. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $34.05. The company has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.94%.

Insider Activity

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

