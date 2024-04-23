Mosaic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mosaic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. Deere & Company makes up about 0.2% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 10,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 545,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,002,000 after purchasing an additional 35,173 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DE stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $397.21. 1,256,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $383.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.55 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.28.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

