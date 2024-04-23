NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 330 ($4.08) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 270 ($3.33) to GBX 290 ($3.58) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.71) to GBX 325 ($4.01) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut NatWest Group to an underperform rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.84) price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 313.89 ($3.88).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NatWest Group

NatWest Group Stock Up 1.1 %

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NWG stock opened at GBX 279.70 ($3.45) on Friday. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of GBX 168 ($2.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 282.18 ($3.49). The company has a market cap of £24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 570.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 252.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 226.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 5.37%. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,469.39%.

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.