Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Price Target Raised to C$2.50

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CXB. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. National Bankshares set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.27.

Shares of Calibre Mining stock opened at C$0.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Calibre Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.30 and a 52-week high of C$0.75. The company has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a P/E ratio of -11.84.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

