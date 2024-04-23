Metro (MRU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect Metro to post earnings of C$0.92 per share for the quarter.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.03. Metro had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of C$4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.86 billion.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro Price Performance

MRU opened at C$69.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$72.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$70.62. Metro has a 1 year low of C$65.43 and a 1 year high of C$78.88.

Metro Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This is a boost from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRU. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Metro from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Metro from C$74.50 to C$74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on Metro from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Metro from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$77.14.

View Our Latest Report on MRU

Metro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.