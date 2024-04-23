Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th.

Old Second Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 71.0% annually over the last three years. Old Second Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 10.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Old Second Bancorp to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $649.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.19. Old Second Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $83.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

OSBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised Old Second Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

