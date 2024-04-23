Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $778,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 49,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 16,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 11,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on USB shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE USB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,312,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,777,942. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

