RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $6.28 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1,519.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,890 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 12,094 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in shares of Netflix by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 142.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after purchasing an additional 392,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 price target (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic lifted their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.58.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $555.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $605.58 and a 200-day moving average of $516.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $315.62 and a 1 year high of $639.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

