Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 566 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 27,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $446,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,680,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PM opened at $93.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $145.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $100.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.06.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International



Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

