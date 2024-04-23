SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $971,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

SlateStone Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 16,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, GEM Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.32. The company had a trading volume of 127,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,018. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $131.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.73.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
