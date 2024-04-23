Socha Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 7,324 Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Socha Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares comprises 0.2% of Socha Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $861,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 33,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 16,445 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares stock traded up $2.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.69. 2,778,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,924. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.44. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $85.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 3.95.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

