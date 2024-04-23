Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 6.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 5.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 5.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $97.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.56 and a 12-month high of $116.36. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Transactions at Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $485.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $2,195,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,196,040.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $2,195,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,133 shares in the company, valued at $49,196,040.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 40,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total transaction of $4,549,270.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 606,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,765,281.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,172 shares of company stock valued at $22,019,320. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STRL

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.