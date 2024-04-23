Foundry Partners LLC Reduces Stake in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,180 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.45% of First Financial worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of First Financial during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ THFF opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $435.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $44.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.03.

First Financial Announces Dividend

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). First Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $50.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. First Financial’s payout ratio is 35.36%.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

