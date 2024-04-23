Stifel Nicolaus Raises W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Price Target to $7.80

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $7.50 to $7.80 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 220.99% from the stock’s previous close.

W&T Offshore Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,933. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $356.87 million, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.52. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $4.60.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $132.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. W&T Offshore’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that W&T Offshore will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W&T Offshore

About W&T Offshore

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.