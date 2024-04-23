Telemus Capital LLC Sells 24,315 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,315 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $206,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.1% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.3% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.1% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.68.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock opened at $163.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.84. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.