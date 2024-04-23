TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Shares Sold by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 48.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3,051.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 935,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 905,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,985,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,282,000 after acquiring an additional 51,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRTX. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James cut shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.70.

TPG RE Finance Trust Price Performance

TRTX stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $7.85. 344,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,855. The stock has a market cap of $611.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.10. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 158.41, a quick ratio of 158.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49.

TPG RE Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.80%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

