UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UMB Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on UMB Financial in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $83.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.11. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $50.68 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.69 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 14.70%. UMB Financial’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.73%.

Insider Activity

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 11,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $952,577.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,738,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,268,149.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UMB Financial news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $50,131.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 11,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $952,577.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,738,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,268,149.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,661. Insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UMB Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,842,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,903,000 after buying an additional 23,689 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,586,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,505,000 after buying an additional 1,095,630 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 40,479 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,731,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,465,000 after buying an additional 131,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,185,000 after buying an additional 20,230 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Stories

