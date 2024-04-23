Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Financial Perspectives Inc

Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,597,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,948,000 after purchasing an additional 135,766 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,466,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,164,859. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.96. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

