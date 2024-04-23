Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 275.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 34,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 909,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,742,000 after buying an additional 63,848 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,287,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,602,000 after buying an additional 61,995 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 29,744 shares during the period. Finally, Standpoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Standpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 512,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,424,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VXUS traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.06. 1,485,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,377. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $60.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.26 and a 200 day moving average of $56.87. The firm has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.