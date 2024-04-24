1900 Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 7,616.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Stock Up 0.7 %

AFG stock opened at $129.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.36 and its 200 day moving average is $120.25. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $105.22 and a one year high of $137.71.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 28.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFG. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Financial Group

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, VP Mark A. Weiss sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $317,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,684.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Financial Group news, VP Mark A. Weiss sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $317,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,684.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $626,296.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,854,746 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.