Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 1,414.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 315,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,932 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anywhere Real Estate were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 609.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 1,109.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HOUS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance

Shares of Anywhere Real Estate stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.43. 434,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average of $6.11.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. Anywhere Real Estate’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

