AVI Japan Opportunity Trust PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.85 (LON:AJOT)

AVI Japan Opportunity Trust PLC (LON:AJOT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
AVI Japan Opportunity Trust Trading Down 1.9 %
LON:AJOT opened at GBX 127.51 ($1.57) on Wednesday. AVI Japan Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 103.75 ($1.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 133.50 ($1.65). The company has a market cap of £179.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,083.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 128.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 120.95.
About AVI Japan Opportunity Trust
