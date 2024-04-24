Bfsg LLC Has $937,000 Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Bfsg LLC decreased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAG. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,865,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,120,700. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $38.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.35%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.14.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

