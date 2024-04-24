Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.80

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.80 and last traded at $16.38, with a volume of 92884 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.
Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Blue Owl Capital Co. III in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.
Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $111.54 million during the quarter. Blue Owl Capital Co. III had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 67.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Co. III will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. III stock. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.
Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.
