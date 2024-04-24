California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 9,944 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,242,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.60% of DTE Energy worth $137,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 17.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 5.6% during the third quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE DTE opened at $110.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.98. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $116.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Guggenheim downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,572.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,572.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $514,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

