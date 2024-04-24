Contrasting Afterpay (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) and Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Afterpay (OTCMKTS:AFTPF – Get Free Report) and Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Afterpay and Splunk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Afterpay N/A N/A N/A Splunk 6.26% 32,117.42% 7.18%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Afterpay and Splunk’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Afterpay N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Splunk $4.22 billion 6.27 $263.73 million $1.26 124.52

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Splunk has higher revenue and earnings than Afterpay.

87.6% of Splunk shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Splunk shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Afterpay and Splunk, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Afterpay 0 0 0 0 N/A Splunk 0 23 5 0 2.18

Splunk has a consensus target price of $135.31, suggesting a potential downside of 13.76%. Given Splunk’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Splunk is more favorable than Afterpay.

Summary

Splunk beats Afterpay on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Afterpay

Afterpay Limited provides payments solutions for customers, merchants, and businesses. The company operates through Afterpay ANZ, Afterpay US, Clearpay, and Pay Now segments. It offers Afterpay and Clearpay services; and Pay Now services comprising mobility, health, and e-services. The company also operates Genderfree shop. It serves in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Afterpay Touch Group Limited and changed its name to Afterpay Limited in November 2019. Afterpay Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience. It also provides application programming interfaces, software development kits, and other interfaces that enables its network of third-party developers, partners, and customers to build content, including pre-built data inputs, workflows, searches, reports, alerts, custom dashboards, flexible user interface components, custom data visualizations, and integration actions and methods that configures and extends its solutions to accommodate specific use cases. In addition, the company offers adoption and implementation, education, and customer support services. It sells its offerings directly through field and inside sales, and indirectly through various routes to market with various partners. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. As of March 18, 2024, Splunk Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Cisco Systems, Inc.

