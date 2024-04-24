CQS New City High Yield Announces Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:NCYF)

CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CQS New City High Yield Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NCYF opened at GBX 52.69 ($0.65) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £277.32 million, a PE ratio of 5,260.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 51.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 0.35. CQS New City High Yield has a fifty-two week low of GBX 43 ($0.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 53.40 ($0.66).

About CQS New City High Yield

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

