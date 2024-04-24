Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
Enterprise Financial Services Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ EFSCP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.03. 5,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,550. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $20.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average of $16.88.
About Enterprise Financial Services
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Enterprise Financial Services
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- Trading Halts Explained
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.