Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ EFSCP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.03. 5,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,550. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $20.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average of $16.88.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

