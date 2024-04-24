Ethereum Classic Price Tops $26.90 on Top Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 24th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $26.90 or 0.00041811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $3.95 billion and $205.55 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,328.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $484.02 or 0.00752416 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $84.93 or 0.00132029 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008965 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.65 or 0.00185992 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00052035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.03 or 0.00107301 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,717,710 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

