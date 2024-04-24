Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% in the third quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $521,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 5.8% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 28,904 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Home Depot by 8.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded down $6.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $332.02. 1,664,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,329,219. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $366.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The company has a market capitalization of $329.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.96.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

